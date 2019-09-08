|
Sarah Ann Cuthbertson
Sarah Ann Cuthbertson, 27, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 in her home. She was born on March 3, 1992 to Karen (Sarnes) Snyder in Toledo, OH. She loved 90's music, David Bowie, Marvel movies, the Walking Dead, horseback riding, and playing piano. She was known for her silly and playful nature. She always faced her obstacles and never felt sorry for herself. She faced her illness with grace, courage, and humor. She was very committed to her political views and truly believed in people.
Sarah was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Narcissus Gibbons.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving mother, Karen; her devoted step-dad, Kenny; sister, Kristi (Zach); half-sisters, Christie, Jamie, Jodi; grandma, LouAnn; cousins, Jennifer and Joshua Hendrix, Ronnie Gristock; beloved dog, Louie Dixon; and many friends and relatives.
All services will remain private. Memorial Contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood, 1301 Jefferson Ave., Toledo, OH 43604. Online condolences may be left at Hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019