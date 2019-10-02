Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena
4555 N. Haven
Toledo, OH
View Map
Sarah Ann Sodd


1957 - 2019
Sarah Ann Sodd Obituary
Sarah Ann Sodd

Sarah Ann Sodd, 62, of Sylvania, Ohio passed away September 27, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 11, 1957 to Ellis and Delphine Sodd. Sarah graduated with a Master's Degree from Heidelberg University and a Law Degree from The University of Toledo.

Sarah worked for Lucas County Children's Services as a Case Worker. She was a faithful member of St. Catherine of Siena in Toledo, where she was part of the church chime. She was an active Central High School Alumni. Sara served as President of the Nursing Home Residential Council and was also a past member on the Board of the Sophia Center.

Sarah is survived by her Godchildren, Andrew White and Jessica (Dan) Fairchild; aunts, Caroline Bukovics, Joanne (Charles) Rinaldi, Sister Maria Goretti Sodd (Order of St. Francis); uncle, Dr. Vincent (Dorothy) Sodd and many cousins; special friends, Kathy White and Jayne Morrin, and her Biddies and her Puds. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio (419-874-3133). A Memorial Mass will take place in St. Catherine of Siena, 4555 N. Haven, Toledo, Ohio 43612 on Friday at 10:00 a.m. and inurnment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Sarah's name may be made to The Diabetes Foundation. Online condolences may be left to the family at:

www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 2, 2019
