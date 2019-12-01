|
Sarah D. Sprague
Sarah D. Sprague, 95, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice of Sylvania. She was born on February 2, 1924 to Giuseppe and Madeline (Occulto) Saitta in Dunmore, PA.
Sarah was one of five children, Frankie, Tessie, Rossi, and Sam all who have preceded her in death. Sarah was also preceded in death by her loving husband Paul Sprague, July 2004.
Sarah was a wonderful mother and an amazing grandmother. Her favorite thing in life was to spend time with her family. There were many celebrations at her house over the years. Sarah loved watching Ohio State football and the Hallmark Channel.
She retired from Bischoff's Market, Toledo and a faithful member of Christ the King Church.
Sarah is survived by eight children: Leona (Terry) Lamontagne, Leo (Diane) Vossen, Sarah (Richard) Fletcher, Bob (Darlene) Vossen, Marilyn (Randy) Howell, Ron (Kathleen) Lukasik, Tom (Kat) Vossen, Gary (Marla) Lukasik and one stepson Tim (Linda) Sprague; 28 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren as well as dear friend Amy Allen.
Special thanks to Jen for always helping grandma.
The family will receive friends on Monday December 2, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday at 12:00 p.m. at Christ the King Church 4100 Harvest Lane. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019