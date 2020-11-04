Sarah "Sally" E. Lindhorst
02/25/1950 - 10/31/2020
Sarah E. Lindhorst, 70, of Perrysburg, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Sally was born February 25, 1950, in Toledo, Ohio, to Frank and Vernabelle (Garmenn) Eitemiller.
Sally loved helping others working first as a beautician then a bus driver for Toledo Public Schools for over 20 years. She enjoyed working puzzles, playing games, going to the movies and gardening. Sally loved spending time with her family, especially her three grandchildren. She was an avid Michigan Wolverines fan and loved her dog, Molly.
Sally is survived by her children, Todd Lindhorst and Amy (Grant) Owens; grandchildren, Noah Lindhorst, Harriet Owens and Maeve Owens; siblings, Cheryl (Tim) Buckley, Brad (Constance) Phillips and Beth (Chuck) Rains. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Merle Phillips and brothers, Mike Eitemiller and Jeffrey Eitemiller.
Her family would like to thank Dr. Daniel J. Pipoly, MD and other healthcare providers for their care and support over the last 20 years.
Friends will be received Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 3-7 P.M. at Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Services and burial will be held sometime in the spring/summer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made in Sally's name to the Toledo Humane Society. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
