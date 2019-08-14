Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friendship Baptist Church
5301 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43615
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
5301 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah E. Reed


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah E. Reed Obituary
Sarah E. Reed

Sarah Elizabeth Lloyd Reed, age 99, peacefully passed away August 9, 2019 at The Glendale Assisted Living surrounded by loving family.

Sarah was born February 25, 1920 in Blytheville, AK to Rev. Robert and Mary Ann (Jones) Lloyd. Sarah was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and served on the Mother's Board. She enjoyed cooking large family meals, gardening and being surrounded by her adoring family.

She worked many years in the restaurant industry including Howard Johnsons and Cousino's Steakhouse, eventually working for the Board of Education retiring in 1980.

Sarah was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Virley Sr.; sons, William, Charles and James; granddaughter Virlena and great grandson, Torvon; two brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her devoted children, son, Virley W. (Gail); daughters, Carolyn and Debra; 18 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Berniece and Dora. Daughter in laws Vera, Thettis, Brenda, and Bobbie Ann.

The family extends a special thank you to The Glendale Assisted Living staff and Great Lakes Hospice.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Friday August 16, 2019. Funeral Service at 11:00 AM Friendship Baptist Church, 5301 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH. Bishop Duane Tisdale, Officiant.

Published in The Blade on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.