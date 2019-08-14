|
Sarah E. Reed
Sarah Elizabeth Lloyd Reed, age 99, peacefully passed away August 9, 2019 at The Glendale Assisted Living surrounded by loving family.
Sarah was born February 25, 1920 in Blytheville, AK to Rev. Robert and Mary Ann (Jones) Lloyd. Sarah was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and served on the Mother's Board. She enjoyed cooking large family meals, gardening and being surrounded by her adoring family.
She worked many years in the restaurant industry including Howard Johnsons and Cousino's Steakhouse, eventually working for the Board of Education retiring in 1980.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Virley Sr.; sons, William, Charles and James; granddaughter Virlena and great grandson, Torvon; two brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by her devoted children, son, Virley W. (Gail); daughters, Carolyn and Debra; 18 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Berniece and Dora. Daughter in laws Vera, Thettis, Brenda, and Bobbie Ann.
The family extends a special thank you to The Glendale Assisted Living staff and Great Lakes Hospice.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Friday August 16, 2019. Funeral Service at 11:00 AM Friendship Baptist Church, 5301 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH. Bishop Duane Tisdale, Officiant.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 14, 2019