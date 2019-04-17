Sarah Elizabeth Jones



Sarah Elizabeth Jones, age 84 years old went home to be with the Lord on Monday,



April 8, 2019 after a short illness at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She will be greatly missed by her family. Sarah was born October 30, 1934 in Scottsboro, Alabama. She was the third child born to William Jim and Parlee Knowles.



Sarah was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years David Jones Jr., son James Anthony Jones, both of her parents William Jim and Parlee Knowles, sister Dorothy Knowles and brother Thomas Knowles.



She is survived by six children, David Jones III, Lorenzo Jones, Janet (Leroy) Washington, Sardara (Ray) Kelley, Roy (Liz) Jones "Fiancee", Lisa (Lewis) Johnson, sisters Georgia Cal of California, Patricia (Butch) Tumblin, Juanita Howard of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Michael Ham and Jeffrey Grimes whom she called her sons, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.



Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 wake service at 11:00 a.m. funeral service following 12:00 p.m. at Indiana Missionary Baptist Church 640 Indiana Avenue, Rev. John E. Roberts pastor, interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.



http://www.dalefh.com





Published in The Blade on Apr. 17, 2019