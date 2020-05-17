Sarah M. Wannemacher
1926 - 2020
Sarah M. Wannemacher

Sarah Wannemacher, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away at 93 due to complications from COVID-19. Sarah will be remembered for her adventurous and courageous spirit. That same spirit led her from Glasgow, Scotland, as a young lassie to immigrate to America on the Queen Mary. Here she forged a better life, having gained her US citizenship at the age of 21, Sarah was never afraid to tackle any challenges head on in life. Sarah was proud of the fact that she was able to start a new life in America and raise a family, giving them the opportunities here that was not as prevalent across the pond, as she would often say. Sarah never lost her Scottish brogue and those that knew her were quick to point out her lovely accent. Sarah loved her tea and shortbread, her daily staples. She will be sorely missed as she takes her next adventure into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Brenda Myers; son, Ronald (Connie) Myers; grandchildren, Christina (Andy) Andrews, Scott (Kim) Myers, Justin Grocki, Melissa (Matt) Miller, Monica (Chad) Boes and Kaylene & Rickie Pietrzak. She was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers and her sister. Also proceeding her was her beloved daughter, Bonnie Sexton who passed away unexpectedly in April.

Private entombment will be held at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Entombment
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
