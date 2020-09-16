Sarah M. "Mickie" Williams08/27/1924 - 08/29/2020Sarah M. "Mickie" Williams, age 96, of Sylvania, passed away Friday, August 29, 2020 at Heartland at Promedica. She was born August 27, 1924 in Neptune, TN to Clarence and Irma(Davis) Proctor.Mickie was a kind and loving person with a warm smile and a friendly heart, always putting others first. She was a beautiful woman both inside and out. She will be remembered for her sense of style and her sense of humor. Micki took pride in taking care of herself through exercise and fashion dressed to the nine's from head to toe. Many fun memories will continue to be shared by all who knew her.Mickie enjoyed traveling all over the US with her second husband, Glenn. She also enjoyed raising and training her Pekinese pups, entering them into many Dog Shows over the years with her son, David. She was proud of the awards and medals the Dogs received.Mickie was a member of Ashland Baptist Church for more than 60 years, spending many of those years as a Nursery School Teacher. Because of her dedication to her church and her faith,Mickie was proud to have encouraged her family to join the congregation.As a survivor of breast cancer, Micki learned the importance of living her life to the fullest finding joy in each day. Spending time with her family and friends was something she felt was a blessing. Mickie will be lovingly remembered by her family for her quick wit, her big heart and the way she made them feel.In addition to her parents, Mickie was also preceded in death by her first & second husbands, Luther "Johnny" Mounts and Glenn Williams and son, David Mounts. She is survived by her loving granddaughters, Carrie (Chris) Gilmore and her children, Shanesse and Giada and Dawn Ahrens and her children, Kinsey (Damien Zientek), Katie, Lucas, Emily, Elizabeth and Natalie; daughter-in-law, Heidi Mounts and special niece, Diana Burr.The family will receive guests Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Ashland Baptist Church, 2350 Starr Ave. Oregon, Ohio where a Memorial Service will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Ashland Baptist Church in Mickie's memory. To leave a special message for the William's Family, please visit