Sarah Marie Lowe
Sarah Marie (Kidd) Lowe, 54, flew home to heaven on Monday, February 17, 2020
She was born on July 8, 1965 to Edgar and Treasure (Wallington) Kidd in Toledo, OH.
She was a 1983 graduate of Springfield High School and worked for many years as a multi-site manager at BP.
In 1987 she married the love of her life, Jerome (Jerry) Lowe and in 1997 she gave birth to the joy of her life, Jessica Faith. For the past 10 years she devoted her time and energy to her family-she may have had only one child, but she became "Mom" to all Jessie's friends and loved every minute of it. She was incredibly proud to watch her daughter graduate with honors from Eastern Michigan University in 2019.
Her family was a priority to Sarah, in addition to her parents, husband and daughter, left behind to cherish her memory are her siblings, Jackie (Mark) Kidd-Lutzmann of Gibsonburg, OH, Linda (Tom) Tillman of Lorain, OH and Ed (Leslie) Kidd of Holland, OH. She was a treasured aunt to 27 nieces and nephews and a great-aunt to 20 all of whom she loved to spoil no matter their age.
Above all, Sarah valued and looked forward to time with her family: whether that be in the hills of eastern Kentucky at the Kidd family reunion, where she spent time with her beloved Aunts, Lois and Inez and the cousins she grew up with; or at the Mud Hens games where she celebrated her childhood birthdays with her Uncle Jack; or just at home in Holland, Ohio with her crazy, dysfunctional, immediate family – drinking coffee, arguing politics, solving the problems of the world and writing another chapter of her book "Just Another Opinion".
Sarah was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edith (Rahm) & Arnold Wallington and Sarah (Parsons) & Alex Kidd; nephew, Sean Lutzmann (her Bubba); and the sister she chose, Tammy (McGovern) Bomar and Tammy's husband; the brother she chose, Chris Bomar.
Services honoring Sarah's life are as follows:
Memorial visitation on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 PM at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, where Funeral Services will be conducted Monday February 24th at 11:00 AM.
Per Sarah's request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the . Online condolences may be offered at
Published in The Blade on Feb. 20, 2020