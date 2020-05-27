Savvas Moraitis
01/11/1947 - 05/23/2020
Savvas Moraitis, 73, passed away peaceful the early hours of May 23, 2020, surrounded by his wife of 40 years, Maria, and his family in his Toledo home. Mr. Moraitis was born in Athens, Greece on January 11, 1947. One of four children of Stavros and Sophia (Navrousoglou) Moraitis, he was a high school graduate that served in the Greek Army prior to making his way to the United States.
In 1968, he joined his brother, Vasilios "Bill" in the Bahamas and later followed him to Toledo, Ohio, in 1970. In his early years in the US, he worked as a cook and restaurant/bar manager. In 1981, while on vacation in Greece, he met his soulmate Maria and wed her 15 days later. Together they lived briefly in Orlando, Florida and later made their home in Toledo, raised their son Stavros, and bought their business, Andy's Upholstery. Mr. Moraitis took great pride in his work and was passionate about the craftsmanship and art behind his occupation.
Mr. Moraitis was very proud, caring, hardworking and diligent in anything he did. Nothing portrayed those traits better than his family life. He was a loyal husband, a loving father, and a enthusiastic grandfather. When once asked what he sees as most valuable in the world, "family" was Savvas' answer. He enjoyed laughing and making others laugh as well. He was the life of every party, even in his later years earning him the nickname "The Golden Dragon." People's first impression of Savvas was often that of being intimidating due to his grand stature, but the kind nature of the "Gentle Giant" always gleamed through.
Mr. Moraitis was an active parishioner at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. He was a member of AHEPA, a Free Mason, and proclaimed donor of the Shriners. He enjoyed traveling to his homeland of Greece, where much of his family and his heart still reside.
Mr. Savvas Moraitis is survived by his wife, Maria; his son, Stavros Moraitis, of Toledo; grandchild, Savvas; his sisters, Maria Trikollou and Chrysoula Mavridies, and their spouses in Athens, Greece; His sisters-in-law, Elpida Moraitis and Giannoula Kousi of Greece; many nieces and nephews, Sophia, Stavros, George, Korrina, Eleanna, Alberto, and Teressa; many friends and fine neighbors.
Mr. Moraitis joins his parents, Stavros and Sophia Moraitis; his father/mother-in-laws, Panagiotis and Triandaphilia Kousi; and beloved brother, Vasilios "Bill" Moraitis in death.
The family will receive visitors at Castillo Funeral Home from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020 where Trisagion Prayers will be offered at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be privately held at Holy Trinity Cathedral at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020. Funeral services will also be live streamed for public viewing at www.holytrinitytoledo.com/live. Interment will be opened to the public at 12:00 p.m., at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. The family thanks the staff of ProMedica In-home Hospice for its love and care. Memorial tributes may be made to Holy Trinity Cathedral, 740 N. Superior St., Toledo, OH 43604.
Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be enforced in an effort to keep everyone healthy.
Published in The Blade from May 27 to May 29, 2020.