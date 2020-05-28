(News story) Savvas Moraitis, co-owner with his wife, Maria, of an upholstery shop that won repeat business from satisfied customers - owners of everyday furniture and fine antiques alike - died Saturday in his West Toledo home.
He had multiple health problems over time, including strokes and cancer, said Mr. Moraitis' son, Stavros, who moved in about two years ago, with his son, Savvas, to help in caregiving.
The couple, who came to the United States from Greece, owned Andy's Upholstery on West Sylvania Avenue - named after the founder, for whom they'd worked when the shop was on West Laskey Road.
"The thing about my parents is they never believed in advertising," their son said. "Most of their business was word of mouth and recurrent business."
A satisfied customer with means had the same furniture redone as the household color scheme changed. The couple reupholstered seats from vintage and luxury cars. They did upholstery work for seating on customers' boats - often while the vessels were out on the lake.
Mr. Moraitis handled measuring, cutting, taking apart and putting together, and when required, refinishing. With a background as a seamstress, his wife did the sewing.
"Just growing up, from what I noticed, my dad was a perfectionist," his son said. That meant enhancing the beauty of the furniture left in their care.
"He took pride in everything he did," his son said. "He taught me, when you go to school, you play a sport, you're best at it and, if not, practice until you're the best at it.
"He treated the Value City furniture with the same respect as the $20,000 piece of furniture," his son said. "Nothing was going to leave our shop not looking as amazing as it could."
At a glance, Mr. Moraitis could seem intimidating, his son said
"He had a large stature - 6-4, a bigger guy," his son said. He also liked to tell jokes.
"Once he opened up, got you to laugh, he might invite you to drinks after he upholstered your couch," his son said.
Customers repaid that hospitality.
"We would have freezers of walleye and perch," his son said, adding that hunters brought venison, but also elk and buffalo.
Mr. Moraitis retired after a car crash. His wife continued to operate the business until two years ago.
He was active in Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral and was a member of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association.
"My dad, as much as he loved his home country, he really loved Toledo. Toledo was home," his son said. "It was a very inviting community. Many [church] members are from different areas of Greece. Everyone was good to each other."
He was born Jan. 11, 1947, in Athens to Sophia and Stavros Moraitis. After high school and Army service, he left Greece to join his brother, Vailios "Bill" Moraitus, who had moved to the Bahamas. The next stop was Detroit, and then Toledo.
"He was an outstanding father," his son said. "As busy as he was, he never missed a soccer game. If I got an award at school, he was there to support me."
Surviving are his wife, Maria Moraitis, whom he met while vacationing in Greece and married 15 days later, Aug. 15, 1980; son, Stavros Moraitis; sisters, Maria Trikollou and Chrysoula Mavridies, and a grandson.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in Castillo Funeral Home, with Trisagion prayers offered at 7 p.m. Private funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox and may be live-streamed via www.holytrinity toledo.com/?live.
The family suggests tributes to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Published in The Blade on May 28, 2020.