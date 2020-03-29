|
Scott A. Bruce
12/25/1961 - 3/25/2020
Scott A. Bruce, age 58, of Monclova, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his family after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Scott was born December 25, 1961 to Louis and Lois Bruce. He was a graduate of Anthony Wayne High School, class of 1980, and was a successful self-employed HVAC contractor for over 30 years. He built his business from the ground up with his main source of advertisement being word-of-mouth.
Scott's life revolved around his family. He is survived by his wife, Becky; daughters, Emily (Kurt) Jackisch and Hannah; granddaughter, Addison; brothers Louie, Randy, Matt and Mike; sister, Debbie Nemer; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral will be held at a later date.
Please consider Hospice of NW Ohio, 3000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551 for donations in Scott's memory.
www.toledocremation.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020