Scott A. Bruce



Scott A. Bruce, age 58, of Monclova, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his family after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Scott was born December 25, 1961 to Louis and Lois Bruce. He was a graduate of Anthony Wayne High School, class of 1980, and was a self-employed HVAC contractor for over 30 years. He built his business from the ground up with his main source of advertisement being word-of-mouth.



Scott's life revolved around his family. He is survived by his wife, Becky; daughters, Emily (Kurt) Jackisch and Hannah; granddaughter, Addison Jackisch; brothers, Louie, Randy, Matt and Mike; sister, Debbie Nemer; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Family and friends will be received Friday, June 19 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway St., Maumee, Ohio at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private.





