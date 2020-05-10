Scott C. Frick
Scott C. Frick, 60, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 1, 2020, at a Sioux City Hospital.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Rev. Roger Madden officiated. Burial was in Arlington Cemetery in Villisca, IA. The funeral service was streamed live at youtube.com/watch?v=DK-wd_dmXCs Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Scott was born on February 20, 1960, in Toledo, OH, the son of Donald and Mary (Rapp) Frick. He grew up in Toledo and graduated from St. John's Jesuit High School and Academy in 1977. He received his bachelor's degree from The University of Toledo and his MBA from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, OH.
On September 20, 1996, Scott was united in marriage to Diane Patton.
Scott had a long career in finance with The Andersons in Maumee, OH; Terra Industries in Sioux City; WorldCom in Tulsa, OK and was currently the Credit Manager at The Sioux City Foundry. He also had a passion for radio and had worked the last 17 years part-time for Powell Broadcasting. He served in a variety of positions there, including hosting his own talk show on Saturday mornings, producing for Nostalgia Theater, hosting the former Swap Shop program and serving as a DJ on the country station under the name Cody James.
Scott had a strong sense of adventure and intellectual curiosity. He enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together, whether it was his cars, computers, or antique furniture, he always made them better. He restored two of his homes, teaching himself about all aspects of home maintenance. Over the years, he mastered skydiving, white water rafting, kayaking and off-road biking. He loved political discussions, modern jazz, and his favorite Christmas movie "Die Hard". He was always willing to help anyone who needed him. He had a great love for all animals, especially dogs, and we know Cody was waiting for him at the Rainbow Bridge. He is dearly loved and missed.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Diane Frick of Sioux City; his parents, Donald and Mary Frick of Waterville, OH; his siblings, Michelle (John) Tilton of Waterville, OH, Cheryl Frick of El Segundo, CA, Todd (Meliss) Frick of Monclova, OH and Holly (Andy) Price of Apopka, FL. Scott is also survived by several nieces and nephews, numerous friends, and his beloved dog, Grady and cat, Quinn.
Scott was preceded in death by his in-law's Donald and Donna Patton and brother-in-law, Douglas Patton.
Memorials may be directed to the Siouxland Humane Society or your favorite animal rescue group.
Scott C. Frick, 60, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 1, 2020, at a Sioux City Hospital.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Rev. Roger Madden officiated. Burial was in Arlington Cemetery in Villisca, IA. The funeral service was streamed live at youtube.com/watch?v=DK-wd_dmXCs Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Scott was born on February 20, 1960, in Toledo, OH, the son of Donald and Mary (Rapp) Frick. He grew up in Toledo and graduated from St. John's Jesuit High School and Academy in 1977. He received his bachelor's degree from The University of Toledo and his MBA from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, OH.
On September 20, 1996, Scott was united in marriage to Diane Patton.
Scott had a long career in finance with The Andersons in Maumee, OH; Terra Industries in Sioux City; WorldCom in Tulsa, OK and was currently the Credit Manager at The Sioux City Foundry. He also had a passion for radio and had worked the last 17 years part-time for Powell Broadcasting. He served in a variety of positions there, including hosting his own talk show on Saturday mornings, producing for Nostalgia Theater, hosting the former Swap Shop program and serving as a DJ on the country station under the name Cody James.
Scott had a strong sense of adventure and intellectual curiosity. He enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together, whether it was his cars, computers, or antique furniture, he always made them better. He restored two of his homes, teaching himself about all aspects of home maintenance. Over the years, he mastered skydiving, white water rafting, kayaking and off-road biking. He loved political discussions, modern jazz, and his favorite Christmas movie "Die Hard". He was always willing to help anyone who needed him. He had a great love for all animals, especially dogs, and we know Cody was waiting for him at the Rainbow Bridge. He is dearly loved and missed.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Diane Frick of Sioux City; his parents, Donald and Mary Frick of Waterville, OH; his siblings, Michelle (John) Tilton of Waterville, OH, Cheryl Frick of El Segundo, CA, Todd (Meliss) Frick of Monclova, OH and Holly (Andy) Price of Apopka, FL. Scott is also survived by several nieces and nephews, numerous friends, and his beloved dog, Grady and cat, Quinn.
Scott was preceded in death by his in-law's Donald and Donna Patton and brother-in-law, Douglas Patton.
Memorials may be directed to the Siouxland Humane Society or your favorite animal rescue group.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.