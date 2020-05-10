Scott C. Frick
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott C. Frick

Scott C. Frick, 60, of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 1, 2020, at a Sioux City Hospital.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Rev. Roger Madden officiated. Burial was in Arlington Cemetery in Villisca, IA. The funeral service was streamed live at youtube.com/watch?v=DK-wd_dmXCs Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Scott was born on February 20, 1960, in Toledo, OH, the son of Donald and Mary (Rapp) Frick. He grew up in Toledo and graduated from St. John's Jesuit High School and Academy in 1977. He received his bachelor's degree from The University of Toledo and his MBA from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, OH.

On September 20, 1996, Scott was united in marriage to Diane Patton.

Scott had a long career in finance with The Andersons in Maumee, OH; Terra Industries in Sioux City; WorldCom in Tulsa, OK and was currently the Credit Manager at The Sioux City Foundry. He also had a passion for radio and had worked the last 17 years part-time for Powell Broadcasting. He served in a variety of positions there, including hosting his own talk show on Saturday mornings, producing for Nostalgia Theater, hosting the former Swap Shop program and serving as a DJ on the country station under the name Cody James.

Scott had a strong sense of adventure and intellectual curiosity. He enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together, whether it was his cars, computers, or antique furniture, he always made them better. He restored two of his homes, teaching himself about all aspects of home maintenance. Over the years, he mastered skydiving, white water rafting, kayaking and off-road biking. He loved political discussions, modern jazz, and his favorite Christmas movie "Die Hard". He was always willing to help anyone who needed him. He had a great love for all animals, especially dogs, and we know Cody was waiting for him at the Rainbow Bridge. He is dearly loved and missed.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Diane Frick of Sioux City; his parents, Donald and Mary Frick of Waterville, OH; his siblings, Michelle (John) Tilton of Waterville, OH, Cheryl Frick of El Segundo, CA, Todd (Meliss) Frick of Monclova, OH and Holly (Andy) Price of Apopka, FL. Scott is also survived by several nieces and nephews, numerous friends, and his beloved dog, Grady and cat, Quinn.

Scott was preceded in death by his in-law's Donald and Donna Patton and brother-in-law, Douglas Patton.

Memorials may be directed to the Siouxland Humane Society or your favorite animal rescue group.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Funeral service
1:00 PM
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA 51106
(712) 276-1921
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved