Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott C. Richardson


1957 - 2019
Scott C. Richardson Obituary
Scott C. Richardson

Scott C. Richardson, 62, of Toledo, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born July 6, 1957, in Toledo, to the late Ralph Drescher and Carol Richardson. Scott was a graduate of Maumee High School and a proud Eagle Scout. He obtained his Business Degree from the University of Toledo and was S.W.A.T. trained at the Palm Beach Police Academy in Florida. Scott served on the police force in Delray Beach Florida for many years. Known as the "grill master", he loved spending time with and cooking for family and friends.

Scott is survived by his loving wife, Susan (Galloway) Richardson; and sons, Thomas and Griffin. He was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Bob and Ann Galloway.

Friends will be received on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) from 3:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Services at 7:00 p.m. Committal will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Scott's memory may be made to St. Pius X Catholic School.

Published in The Blade on Oct. 23, 2019
