(News story) Scott E. Spencer, a Toledo trial lawyer known for his intelligence, work ethic, and skill, died July 2 at the Cleveland Clinic. He was 72.
He developed symptoms of pulmonary fibrosis this spring, daughter Andrea Mahoney said.
He was semi-retired, but continued to work, even in the hospital, his daughter said. Most of his recent clients were family members and friends, his daughter said.
An Army veteran of the Vietnam War, Mr. Spencer's duty was military intelligence in Saigon.
"He didn't see a lot of fighting, but he still lost friends while he was there," his daughter said.
He was affected by the stacks of caskets he regularly passed, his wife, Martha Spencer, said. "He knew they would be sent home with bodies," his wife said.
He knew what it was like to seen only as a rank or uniform, "rather than what you were inside," she said. "That affected him profoundly."
He liked the law and believed that the best avenue to help others, his wife said.
"He was a fighter. He was very good at articulating ideas," his wife said.
He received a bachelor's degree in 1976 from the University of Toledo and his law degree from UT three years later. He was admitted to the Ohio bar in November, 1979.
"He as a very hard worker, and when I first got to know him, he was a law student," said Richard Walinski, a longtime Toledo lawyer. "He was a high achiever in law school."
Mr. Spencer wrote for the law review and was symposium editor. He became the first UT law graduate selected to be a clerk to Judge John W. Peck of the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, Mr. Walinski said.
He had his own practice for most of his career.
"He exhibited a natural caution, but skill, on cross examination," Mr. Walinski said. "He was naturally good at it. He was, on his first trial and I'm sure he was on his last trial, thoroughly prepared. He was methodical, intelligent, and careful.
"He had this formal manner about him, but he was affable and warm, easy to be with," Mr. Walinski said.
As his children tackled school projects, Mr. Spencer readily coached them in research methods and writing skills.
"He worked really hard for our children. He put the family and the kids first," his wife said.
He was born Jan. 11, 1948, in Toledo to Norma and Dale Spencer and grew up in Continental, Ohio, where he played basketball in high school.
Surviving are his wife, Martha Henry Spencer, whom he married Aug. 23, 1975; daughter, Andrea Mahoney; son, Ryan Spencer; brothers Douglas and Bruce Spencer; sister, Marcia Frederick, and five grandchildren.
There will be no funeral services because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The family suggests tributes to a charity of the donor's choice
, but also "hug your family and tell them a story about your life," according to his obituary notice.
"He had these wonderful stories of what he did, and it was who he was," his daughter said. "He would tell people about his life and made it a point to put himself out there and talk to people and ask about their their lives. Everyone felt comfortable with him."
In an age of distancing, his daughter added, "We need that connection even more."
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.