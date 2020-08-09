Scott Edwin Sage



Scott Edwin Sage, 51 years of age, passed away very suddenly one July 30, 2020. Scott was born on June 1, 1969, in Toledo, Ohio. He moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2005 where he spent the remainder of his life. Scott had various employments throughout the years from personal horse trainer to donut delivery driver. He was a sports enthusiast and loved to collect coins. Scott was a caring and supportive brother, compassionate son, and loving friend to many. He was such a happy-go-lucky individual who loved joking around. Scott brought much laughter into my life as well as others. He loved living life and was consistently cheerful. Scott was the epitome of an optimist. Many will dearly miss him.



His father, David Sage; his mother, Patty Walker; and his stepfather, Kenneth survive him. Also, his brother, Kevin Sage and one stepbrother, Tony Walker, survive Scott. He also has several cousins whom will greatly miss him, Daniel, Jason, Jill and Kristi. Scott also has a very special aunt, Connie Sage. Numerous step cousins also survive him.



Scott befriended many people over his lifetime, four of his closest and dearest friends are Jamie, Ryan, Jesse and Brandy. I am confident that my brother is with the Lord now, as he had confessed Jesus Christ as his Father and Savior.



Services will be private. Until we meet again dear brother, I love you and your family and friends express a huge and heartfelt goodbye...





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store