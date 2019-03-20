Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Spangler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott F. Spangler


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Scott F. Spangler Obituary
Scott F. Spangler

Scott F. Spangler, 54, of Oregon, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 24, 1964 to Joseph and Nancy (Piotraschke) Spangler. Scott was employed with ODOT in the maintenance department for 10 years and owned Green Acre Tree Service for over 20 years. He loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Gloria A.; children, Matthew (Mindy) Liming, Angela (Chad) Threat and Randi (Steve) Dazley; grandchildren, D.J., Aiden, Addison, Steven, Heaven, Maizen, Mekhi, Harleigh and Evelyn; siblings, Sharon and Tracy along with several other siblings. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Randy.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 2-9 P.M. at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon, Ohio. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 11:00 A.M. Memorial contributions may be given to the .

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now