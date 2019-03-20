|
Scott F. Spangler
Scott F. Spangler, 54, of Oregon, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 24, 1964 to Joseph and Nancy (Piotraschke) Spangler. Scott was employed with ODOT in the maintenance department for 10 years and owned Green Acre Tree Service for over 20 years. He loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Gloria A.; children, Matthew (Mindy) Liming, Angela (Chad) Threat and Randi (Steve) Dazley; grandchildren, D.J., Aiden, Addison, Steven, Heaven, Maizen, Mekhi, Harleigh and Evelyn; siblings, Sharon and Tracy along with several other siblings. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Randy.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 2-9 P.M. at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon, Ohio. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 11:00 A.M. Memorial contributions may be given to the .
Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019