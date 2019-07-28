Home

Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
Scott James Mroczkowski


1963 - 2019
Scott James Mroczkowski Obituary
Scott James Mroczkowski

Scott J. Mroczkowski, 56, of Swanton, OH, died July 24, 2019 at his home. He was born July 24, 1963 in Toledo, OH to James & Mary (Sturt) Mroczkowski. Scott loved fishing and spending time at his place in Michigan.

Survivors include his mother, Mary; sisters, Linda (Brett) Carter and Robin (Jeff) Fox, and nieces, Heather (Dan) Szymkowiak and Deborah Creque. He was preceded in death by his father, James.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 until the time of Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse, OH.

The family suggests giving memorial donations to a . To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019
