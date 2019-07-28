|
Scott James Mroczkowski
Scott J. Mroczkowski, 56, of Swanton, OH, died July 24, 2019 at his home. He was born July 24, 1963 in Toledo, OH to James & Mary (Sturt) Mroczkowski. Scott loved fishing and spending time at his place in Michigan.
Survivors include his mother, Mary; sisters, Linda (Brett) Carter and Robin (Jeff) Fox, and nieces, Heather (Dan) Szymkowiak and Deborah Creque. He was preceded in death by his father, James.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 until the time of Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse, OH.
The family suggests giving memorial donations to a . To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019