Scott Joseph "Scotty Joe" Stricker
Scott Stricker, age 61 of Toledo, Passed away unexpectedly on August 29, 2019. He was born April 9, 1958 to Lee and Loretta Stricker and grew up in the south end where he attended Bowsher High School. During his teenage years and early 20's, he enjoyed playing guitar in numerous bands, including Mental Floss, in which he loved his band mates. In 1977, he became the proud father of his son Corey. In 1982, he met the love of his life Diane. They married on March 17, 1984 and had two beautiful daughters Kristen and Allyson. They spent decades traveling, fishing, having family parties, playing cards and living their lives as one. During this time, he was employed at Jeep. He worked there for 15 years before retiring to enjoy his favorite pastimes; gardening, fishing, going to the casino, and helping his uncle Mickey. Scott was a sensitive soul who cared about everyone. He loved to laugh and joke and brought a smile to everyone he met.
He is preceded in death by his father Lee, Mother Loretta and sister Linda. He is survived by his brother, Garry (Charlene) Stricker of San Diego, California; Son, Corey (Katie) Stricker of Delta, Ohio; daughters, Kristen and Allyson of Toledo. His grandsons, Dylan, Cody, Cole and awaiting his granddaughter Theodora. His loving and devoted ex-wife Diane. Even though they were separated, they remained the best of friends. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and his sisters-in-law whom always called him brother.
Friends and family will be received at Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home from 12pm – 2pm on September 14, 2019. Interment will be private for immediate family only at Calvary Cemetery.
The family suggest that all memorial contributions be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Greater Toledo.
Dad, you were loved so much!
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019