Scott M. Hyttenhove
Scott M. Hyttenhove age 56 of Sylvania, OH passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Scott was born in Toledo on February 14, 1963 to Larry and Sharon (Skibinski) Hyttenhove Sr.
Scott was a dispatcher at the Sylvania Township Police Department for the past 23 years. He will be remembered for his love for his children and his granddaughter, Nora; his love of sports, especially Alabama, sense of humor and his generosity. He always tried to make others happy.
Surviving are his children, Kenny (Jillian), Matt and Lauren Hyttenhove; granddaughter, Nora Hyttenhove; father, Larry Hyttenhove Sr.; siblings, Larry (Annette) Hyttenhove Jr., Tim Pfaffenberger, Deb (John) Perry, Kris (Jim) Fournier and Brian (Melissa) Hyttenhove. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, close friends and his 2 special cats, Shelby and Saban. Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Hyttenhove and his sister, Sue Baker.
Family and friends may visit at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee on Saturday January 4, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Private interment will take place at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, OH 43551. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 3, 2020