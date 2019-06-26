Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wake
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Scottisha "Bonita" Ellen Sutton, 24, received her wings early Sunday morning, June 23, 2019. She was a beautiful, loving young woman, who cared about everyone she encountered. She was a wonderful mother to Naomi Aaliyah Sutton, age 3. She was a loving sister to TiArra Sutton, SiArra Sutton, LynArra Sutton, Jasmin Sutton, Scott Sutton Jr., Aaron Sutton, Jewel Sutton, and Elizabeth Sutton; beloved daughter to Scott Sutton Sr., Dianna Rodriguez-Jones and Jimmie Jones; and a beloved granddaughter to Ruth Sutton. Also left to cherish her memories are other family members and friends deeply missing their angel. She made great memories with her special nieces and nephews, Darnell, MariAnah, Moochie, Abigail, KyMeer, King, Jayden, and Miguel, whom she loved dearly.

Preceding her in death is her grandmother, Barbara Rodriguez.

Psalm 73:26 "My flesh and my heart may fail but God is the strength of my heart and portion forever. "

Funeral services are Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11 a.m., preceded by wake at 10 a.m. Visitation is Thursday from 4-6 p.m. All services to be held at The House of Day.

www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on June 26, 2019
