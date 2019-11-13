Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Wake
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Worship Center
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Worship Center
Sean Christopher Rowland Sr.


1974 - 2019
Sean Christopher Rowland Sr. Obituary
Sean Christopher Rowland Sr.

Sean was born May 13, 1974, and he transitioned this life on November 2, 2019. He was the middle child of three. Sean was a high school graduate, later earning an Associate's Degree in Social Services. He was employed at American Cold Forge as a Quality Inspector. Sean had a heart for helping people in any way he could. He also had a desire for rehabbing houses. Sean had such an amazing soul. His motto was "Treat others the way you want to be treated." He truly lived by this, loving and respecting everyone he crossed paths with.

In 2016 Sean gave his life to Christ, and in 2018 he was water baptized. Sean had great joy finishing his new members class. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife and children and being in his man cave.

Funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Worship Center, preceded by Wake at 10 a.m. Visitation is Friday, 4-6 p.m. at the House of Day.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Nov. 13, 2019
