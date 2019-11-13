|
Sean Christopher Rowland Sr.
Sean was born May 13, 1974, and he transitioned this life on November 2, 2019. He was the middle child of three. Sean was a high school graduate, later earning an Associate's Degree in Social Services. He was employed at American Cold Forge as a Quality Inspector. Sean had a heart for helping people in any way he could. He also had a desire for rehabbing houses. Sean had such an amazing soul. His motto was "Treat others the way you want to be treated." He truly lived by this, loving and respecting everyone he crossed paths with.
In 2016 Sean gave his life to Christ, and in 2018 he was water baptized. Sean had great joy finishing his new members class. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife and children and being in his man cave.
Funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Worship Center, preceded by Wake at 10 a.m. Visitation is Friday, 4-6 p.m. at the House of Day.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 13, 2019