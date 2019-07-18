The Blade Obituaries
|
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Resources
Sean David Satterthwaite


1981 - 2019
Sean David Satterthwaite Obituary
Sean David Satterthwaite

Sean David Satterthwaite, age 38, of Maumee, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born on March 20, 1981 to David and Ann Marie (Nortz) Satterthwaite in Sylvania.

Sean was a graduate of Maumee High School, and successfully ran his own plumbing business for years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and spending time with his family especially his daughters. Sean will be remembered as a genuine person, amazing father, son, brother, and friend to many. His friends were his family, and he wanted the best for everyone. Sean excelled at bringing humor to every situation.

He is survived by his daughters, Sophia Rose and Phoebe Elizabeth; parents, David and Ann Marie; sisters, Sara I. and Liz A.; former wife and loving mother to his daughters, Heather; and his many friends that he considered family. Sean was preceded in death by his grandparents and uncle, Thomas Nortz.

Family and Friends will be received on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 10 A.M. until the time of services at 1 P.M. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St, Maumee, OH. Memorial contributions may be made in the care of Ann Marie Satterthwaite for a scholarship fund for Sean's daughters. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on July 18, 2019
