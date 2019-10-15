|
Sean Howard
Sean D. Howard Sr., 49, passed away suddenly October 6, 2019.
Sean was born March 31, 1970 in Toledo, Ohio, to Joe and Linda (Walker) Howard. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1989.
He was an ASE Certified Mechanic and Professional Truck Driver for many years.
Surviving are his father, Joe and mother, Linda; brothers, Steven and Bryant (Sarina) Cosper; children, Sean Jr. (Heather), Solana, Shelby, Zeth Farris, and Anna-Lynn Marie; and fiance, Ashley.
Funeral Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., preceded by a wake at 2:00 p.m. at The House Of Day Chapel. In lieu of flowers a monetary contribution would be appreciated.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019