Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Wake
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sean Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean Howard


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sean Howard Obituary
Sean Howard

Sean D. Howard Sr., 49, passed away suddenly October 6, 2019.

Sean was born March 31, 1970 in Toledo, Ohio, to Joe and Linda (Walker) Howard. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1989.

He was an ASE Certified Mechanic and Professional Truck Driver for many years.

Surviving are his father, Joe and mother, Linda; brothers, Steven and Bryant (Sarina) Cosper; children, Sean Jr. (Heather), Solana, Shelby, Zeth Farris, and Anna-Lynn Marie; and fiance, Ashley.

Funeral Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., preceded by a wake at 2:00 p.m. at The House Of Day Chapel. In lieu of flowers a monetary contribution would be appreciated.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now