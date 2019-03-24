Sean M. Donovan



Sean M. Donovan, age 41, of Sylvania, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Toledo Hospital with loving family by his side. He was born on January 25, 1978 to Michael and Barbara (Zientara) Donovan in Sylvania. Sean loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping and fishing. He was an excellent mechanic and liked helping people. Sean was a lifelong fan of the Atlanta Braves and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He loved nothing more than his children and spending time with his family.



Sean was a gentle soul who fought a long hard battle with mental health and addiction, which unfortunately took him too soon.



Sean is survived by his loving children, Madelynne and Sean; the love of his life, Jennifer Pelow; parents, Mike and Barb Donovan; sisters, Kimberly (Shaun) Conklin and Kelly (Michael) Barton; nieces and nephews, Bailey, Benjamin, Emily, Claire and Bree; grandmother, Charlotte Donovan; aunts and uncles, Timothy (Patricia) Donovan, Peggy (Michael) Wilhelm, Patricia (Daren) Dabrowski, Robert Donovan, Jr., Shelly (Timothy) Cassidy, Toni (Darrell) Mock and Ann (Brett) Benson; special great aunt, Margaret Nachazel "The aunt who loved him best"; and many cousins and dear friends.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert J. Donovan, Richard J. Zientara and Rita Zientara; and his special great-aunt, Judy Gerschultz.



The family will receive guests on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 2 – 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo (419-392-9500) with a Celebration of Life beginning at 5:00 p.m.



Those wishing to make memorial contributions in honor of Sean are asked to consider a Fund for Sean's Children c/o Directions Credit Union.



To leave a special message for Sean's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019