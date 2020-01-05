|
Selma (Ossim) Johnson
Selma (Ossim) Johnson, 91, of Toledo, passed away on January 3, 2020.
Visitations will be from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Rosary at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home on 4150 W. Laskey Rd.
Visitations prior to the funeral mass will be held Thursday January 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. with funeral mass to follow at St. Catherine of Sienna on 4555 N Haven Avenue. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Selma, affectionately known within her St. Agnes community as St. Selma, was born September 18, 1928 and married Earl E. Johnson on September 16, 1950, who precedes her in death.
Also, preceded in death were her parents Ossin M. Ossim and Gertrude (Sullivan) Ossim; and her brothers, Robert Ossim and Edward Ossim.
Selma is survived by her children Robert E. Johnson (Deborah L. Reagan), Mark A. Johnson (Jill Weiser), David T. Johnson (Julia A. Bischoff), Claudia A. (Johnson) Mitchell (Martin E. Mitchell). Grandchildren Megan L. Smith (Joshua), Nicholas E. Johnson (Christina), Betsy A. Mitchell (Joseph), Carrie L. Meeks (Kennith), Katherine E. Johnson, Molly A. Mitchell (Nicholas), and 10 great grandchildren.
Additionally, Selma had 7 "adopted" grandchildren: Maggie, Terri, Cathy, Mikey, Jenny, Gina, and Michelle.
The family of Selma wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of her caregivers throughout the years and a special thank you to Dr. Al-Bawab and Rhonda.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020