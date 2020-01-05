Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Sienna
4555 N Haven Avenue
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Sienna
4555 N Haven Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Selma Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Selma (Ossim) Johnson


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Selma (Ossim) Johnson Obituary
Selma (Ossim) Johnson

Selma (Ossim) Johnson, 91, of Toledo, passed away on January 3, 2020.

Visitations will be from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Rosary at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home on 4150 W. Laskey Rd.

Visitations prior to the funeral mass will be held Thursday January 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. with funeral mass to follow at St. Catherine of Sienna on 4555 N Haven Avenue. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Selma, affectionately known within her St. Agnes community as St. Selma, was born September 18, 1928 and married Earl E. Johnson on September 16, 1950, who precedes her in death.

Also, preceded in death were her parents Ossin M. Ossim and Gertrude (Sullivan) Ossim; and her brothers, Robert Ossim and Edward Ossim.

Selma is survived by her children Robert E. Johnson (Deborah L. Reagan), Mark A. Johnson (Jill Weiser), David T. Johnson (Julia A. Bischoff), Claudia A. (Johnson) Mitchell (Martin E. Mitchell). Grandchildren Megan L. Smith (Joshua), Nicholas E. Johnson (Christina), Betsy A. Mitchell (Joseph), Carrie L. Meeks (Kennith), Katherine E. Johnson, Molly A. Mitchell (Nicholas), and 10 great grandchildren.

Additionally, Selma had 7 "adopted" grandchildren: Maggie, Terri, Cathy, Mikey, Jenny, Gina, and Michelle.

The family of Selma wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of her caregivers throughout the years and a special thank you to Dr. Al-Bawab and Rhonda.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Selma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -