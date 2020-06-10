Selma L. "Sally" MielkeJanuary 8, 1922 - June 7, 2020Sally went home to be with the Lord on Sunday June 7, 2020. She was born Selma L. Osten to Johanna and Albert Osten on January 8, 1922. She lived a long, happy and healthy life and in that time her goal was always to help and take care of anyone that she could. She was a selfless and giving person with an abundance oflove to give, and that love never stopped.She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman B. Mielke Sr.; daughter, Kathleen L. Matzinger and all of her siblings.She is survived by her son, Norman B. Mielke Jr. (Tami), Diane M. Steinman (Gary); grandchildren, Samantha Johnson (Justin), Joseph Mielke (Miyuki), Emily White (Sam) and great grandchildren, Chase, Skyler, and Austin Johnson, Senka Mielke and Brittany White.Services will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Ave. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. where services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.