Selma L. "Sally" Mielke
1922 - 2020
Selma L. "Sally" Mielke

January 8, 1922 - June 7, 2020

Sally went home to be with the Lord on Sunday June 7, 2020. She was born Selma L. Osten to Johanna and Albert Osten on January 8, 1922. She lived a long, happy and healthy life and in that time her goal was always to help and take care of anyone that she could. She was a selfless and giving person with an abundance oflove to give, and that love never stopped.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman B. Mielke Sr.; daughter, Kathleen L. Matzinger and all of her siblings.

She is survived by her son, Norman B. Mielke Jr. (Tami), Diane M. Steinman (Gary); grandchildren, Samantha Johnson (Justin), Joseph Mielke (Miyuki), Emily White (Sam) and great grandchildren, Chase, Skyler, and Austin Johnson, Senka Mielke and Brittany White.

Services will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Ave. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. where services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

walterfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
JUN
11
Service
11:00 AM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 9, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
DAVE RIVA
June 8, 2020
What a beautiful and fun person and great mother. Aux loved her cartwheels on the lawn. Hell be happy to see her.
Connie Leininger Toland
Friend
June 8, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Kerry Kearney
