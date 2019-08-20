Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Seraphine (Mitchell El) Hannah Bey


1935 - 2019
Seraphine (Mitchell El) Hannah Bey Obituary
Seraphine (Mitchell El) Hannah Bey Sept. 8, 1935 - Aug. 15, 2019

Born Sept 8, 1935 in Toledo, Ohio to the union of Carey and Mary Mitchell EL. She belonged to The Moorish Science Temple of America and was a Moorish American her entire life.

Seraphine was preceded in death by both her parents and many of her siblings.

Her children are Bruce (Kimley) Mitchell El (Atlanta), Vanessa Pope, Theressa Mitchell El, Mark (Crystal) Mitchell El, Shondalynn Price-Donelson and special daughter, Grace Livingston (Ottawa Lake, MI). She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
