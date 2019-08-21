|
Seraphine (Mitchell El) Hannah Bey Sept. 8, 1935 - Aug. 15, 2019
Born Sept 8, 1935 in Toledo, Ohio to the union of Carey and Mary Mitchell EL. She belonged to The Moorish Science Temple of America and was a Moorish American her entire life.
Seraphine was preceded in death by both her parents and many of her siblings.
Her children are Bruce (Kimley) Mitchell El (Atlanta), Vanessa Pope, Theressa Mitchell El, Mark (Crystal) Mitchell El, Shondalynn Price-Donelson and special daughter, Grace Livingston (Ottawa Lake, MI). She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place on Friday, August 23 from 7-9 pm. Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 24 at the House of Day Funeral Service.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 21, 2019