Sergeant John William Palmer
1967 - 2020
Sergeant John William Palmer

Sergeant John William Palmer, age 53 of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center after suffering a major stroke while vacationing with family in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

A memorial service in celebration of John's life and his 27 years of dedicated service to the Toledo Police Department is scheduled for Saturday, August 22, 2020. The celebration will be held at Sylvania Northview High School Performing Arts Center where John served as Northview's Junior Varsity baseball coach. Visitors may begin arriving at 10:00 a.m. with the memorial starting at 11:00 a.m. Toledo Police Lieutenant Bryan Hollingsworth will officiate in conjunction with military honors provided by the US Marine Corps. Bacarella Funeral Home of Monroe, MI is assisting the family.

John was born on July 18, 1967 in Toledo, Ohio to Raymond William (Bill) Palmer and Irene (Morrissey) Palmer. He graduated from St. Francis High school in 1985 and soon after joined the US Marine Corps. After serving two enlistments, on October 23, 1992, John was hired by the Toledo Police Department. During his career, John worked in the Mounted Unit, Field Operations Division, and as Sergeant in the Communication Division. He previously attended Owens Community College and the University of Toledo. On October 30, 2013, John married his longtime love, Melissa Jean Cuthbert of Monroe, Michigan in Naples, Florida.

John was an avid sports fan of baseball, basketball, football, and softball. He played baseball for many years and annually competed in the Roy Hobbs World Series Tournament in Fort Myers, Florida. As a huge fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, John especially enjoyed the current run of victories over the University of Michigan Wolverines.

John was a loyal police officer, a proud Marine, a loving husband, respected teammate, uplifting coach, and a devoted friend who will always be remembered for his sharp wit, playful and often humorous sarcasm, and his brilliant sense of humor.

John will be deeply missed by his wife, Melissa; his parents, Bill and Irene; sister, Megan (David) Avalos; brother, Gary (Emily) Palmer; 14 nieces and nephews; two special Godchildren, Ava Schroeder and Matilda Cuthbert; many extended family members and countless friends. John was preceded in death by his brother, David Palmer; and an uncle, George Palmer.

Online condolences and special memories can be shared by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sylvania Northview High School Performing Arts Center
AUG
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Sylvania Northview High School Performing Arts Center
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
August 19, 2020
August 19, 2020
John , you will be missed greatly. You touched so many lives. A great friend, neighbor, teammate ,And coach to many. You fought hard. So sad to hear.
Eric,Ashley, and Logan Konieczny
Friend
August 18, 2020
Condolences to the Palmer family and friends
Willie Johnson
August 18, 2020
John...sending love to your family, friends and fellow officers...May God be with them..You will be missed, rest in peace brother.
Kim Violanti
Coworker
August 18, 2020
Deepest condolences to John's entire family. Our family will also miss him so very much. His humor will always be remembered with big smiles. May he rest in peace.
Bobbie Schroeder
Friend
