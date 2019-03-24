Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Sergio A. Maraldo Obituary
Sergio A. Maraldo

Sergio Maraldo, age 62, of Toledo, passed away March 18, 2019 at Sunshine Residential Home. Sergio was born April 16, 1956 in Toledo to Agostino and Nicolina (Locattello) Maraldo. He was employed with the Lott Industry for more than 25 years. Sergio had the kindest of hearts and was loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed sharing family meals, spending time with family, and making people smile.

Sergio was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Louise (Dennis) Moss; Niece, Nicolina (Lee) Alford; Nephews, Devan (Kylie) Onstead, Dominic Onstead and Noah Onstead.

The family will receive guests on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 4-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Funeral Service starting at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the funeral home. Interment will be privately held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sunshine Residential in Sergio's memory.

To leave a special message for Sergio's family, please visit,

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
