Sergio A. Maraldo



Sergio Maraldo, age 62, of Toledo, passed away March 18, 2019 at Sunshine Residential Home. Sergio was born April 16, 1956 in Toledo to Agostino and Nicolina (Locattello) Maraldo. He was employed with the Lott Industry for more than 25 years. Sergio had the kindest of hearts and was loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed sharing family meals, spending time with family, and making people smile.



Sergio was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Louise (Dennis) Moss; Niece, Nicolina (Lee) Alford; Nephews, Devan (Kylie) Onstead, Dominic Onstead and Noah Onstead.



The family will receive guests on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 4-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Funeral Service starting at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the funeral home. Interment will be privately held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to Sunshine Residential in Sergio's memory.



