(News story) Sergio F. Galeano, an environmental engineer with the Forest Products division of Owens-Illinois Inc. and recognized as an industry innovator, who was imprisoned for taking part in the Bay of Pigs invasion of his native Cuba, died Aug. 18 in his Dublin, Ohio, home. He was 85.
He was in declining health, his son Michael said. He moved in 2016 from the Atlanta area. He closed his career with 23 years at Georgia-Pacific Corp.but continued consulting after age 80.
"The job was his hobby," his son said.
"He was an inherently hard worker," his son said. "He was doing things other people weren't doing. He was developing systems that were novel to the industry. He was the best at it."
As personal computers became popular, "Most of his colleagues would say, 'That's what my secretary uses,'" his son said. But Mr. Galeano took classes in his 50s and was making Power Point presentations for decades during his wide travels.
"He was always learning. He would say your paradigm has to stay broad," his son said.
A leading trade group, the Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry, in 1995 recognized him for outstanding technical contributions in the area of environmental protection.
A peer once described him as having "a high degree of intellectual rigor," his son recalled, adding, "He didn't suffer fools."
Mr. Galeano brought that rigor to his role representing the United States and on multilateral teams that put together such environmental standards as the Kyoto Protocol of 1997, his son said.
At Georgia Pacific, he became manager of environmental programs. He held more than a dozen patents and published extensively, and was a diplomat of the American Academy of Environmental Engineers, according to a 1998 volume published by the National Academy of Engineering.
He received a degree in civil engineering in 1957 from the University of Havana and, once settled in Florida, received a master's degree in engineering and a doctorate. He later endowed a scholarship to assist students in the university's A.P. Black School of Environmental Engineering.
Mr. Galeano, formerly of South Toledo, started at O-I's former Forest Products division in 1966 as a process and development engineer and became environmental control coordinator. He was appointed director of chemical and environmental development in 1973 and, in 1978, the newly created director of environmental development and control.
When the division was spun off, he worked at its successor, Great Northern Nekoosa, until Georgia-Pacific acquired that firm.
He was born April 7, 1934, in Havana to Adriana and Rafael Galeano. By his university days, communist revolutionaries were in the hills, led by Fidel Castro. He had to negotiate with campus protesters to get his diploma.
He was a member of the underground resistance after the revolution, but the Castro government didn't arrest him, lest other engineers flee the country. He left in early 1961, only to return among a force of more than 1,500, trained by the United States, for an invasion at the Bay of Pigs.
He knew the force was outnumbered.
"He was a fierce patriot," his son said. He was among those held in a Cuban prison for 20 months.
"He didn't tell much about it, like most people who have the experience," his son said. Prisoners set up classes to be productive, and he learned English during his captivity.
The prisoners were released at the end of 1962. His second child, son Sergei, was born while he was imprisoned.
Mr. Galeano became a U.S. citizen in 1969.
His first wife, Rosa Margarita Galeano, whom he married in 1958, died in 1965. His former wife, Marcia Ann Galeano, died in 2010.
Surviving are his daughter Margarita Langley-Jones; sons Sergei, Michael , and Brenton Galeano; eight grandchildren, and five great-grandsons.
Services will be private. Arrangements are by Schoedinger Funeral Service, Columbus.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 25, 2019