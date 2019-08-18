|
|
Shamim Ahmed
Shamim Ahmed, 89, of Perrysburg, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Manor of Perrysburg, surrounded by her family. Shamim was born November 29, 1929 in India, to Nawabuddin and Kaniz (Fatima) and migrated to Pakistan in 1947 with her family. She married Ghulam Ahmed in 1948 and they shared 39 years together until he passed in 1987.
Shamim was a member of the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo. She enjoyed reading Urdu and English literature. She was extremely personable and made friends easily. She had a loving and caring nature and never met a person she didn't like. Shamim was very wise; she gave anyone who would ask advice and counsel. Last Sunday, on the Eid ul adha Islamic holiday, Shamim had all her family together and was able to enjoy all who loved her.
She is survived by her children, Naveed (Rehana) Ahmed and Shireen (Zafar) Jamil; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and brother, Mohammad Kalim of Pakistan. Along with her husband, Ghulam Ahmed, she was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Nasim and brother, Salim.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, 25877 Scheider Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Any donations can be made to The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019