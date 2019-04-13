|
|
Shannon "Shay" L. Thomasson
Shannon "Shay" L. Thomasson, 34, of Toledo, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic on April 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 8, 1984 to Richard P. and Jane E. (Crowder) McVicker. Shay was a wonderful hairdresser loved by many.
She is survived by her loving husband, Carl J. "CJ" Thomasson; her most precious joy, her son, Evan; and many more loving friends and family.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home with the family to receive guests after 10 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the family.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 13, 2019