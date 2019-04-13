Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Shannon L. "Shay" Thomasson


Shannon "Shay" L. Thomasson

Shannon "Shay" L. Thomasson, 34, of Toledo, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic on April 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 8, 1984 to Richard P. and Jane E. (Crowder) McVicker. Shay was a wonderful hairdresser loved by many.

She is survived by her loving husband, Carl J. "CJ" Thomasson; her most precious joy, her son, Evan; and many more loving friends and family.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home with the family to receive guests after 10 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the family.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Apr. 13, 2019
