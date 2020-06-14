Sharlene E. Vincent
Sharlene E. Vincent, age 85, of Oregon passed away at Orchard Villa on Friday, June 12, 2020. Sharlene was born to Howard and Anna (Cluckey) Mominee in Monroe, Michigan on August 1, 1934. She was a 1952 graduate of Clay High School. Sharlene worked at Riverside Hospital, managed the VFW Post 9816 and ran a daycare in her home. She was an avid garage and estate sale shopper. Sharlene's favorite time of year was Christmas; she loved decorating and spent months finding everyone the perfect gift. Family was important to her and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sharlene is survived by her sons, Kenneth, Doug, and Keith; grandchildren, Kinder, Kori (Jimmy) Fouke, Kait and Kevin; great-grandchildren, Khloe, Adalynn, Haley, Carson, Emma and Kevin II; sister, Mary Lou (Larry) Wilson; and 7 nieces that she cherished, Pat, Joyce, Joanne, Mary, Becky, June and Donna. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Ronnie and Bernard.
Friends and Family may visit Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon on Tuesday June 16, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.