Sharlene G. Stockard
Sharlene G. Stockard, 56, of Greer, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, in her home. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on June 25, 1963, to Gale and Edna (Brown) Short Sr. She graduated from Waite High School and then obtained her Associates degree and worked as an Executive Assistant for several years. Sharlene spent her life honoring God through her love for family and genuine kindness towards everyone, including witnessing any chance she had. She loved her family very much. She was selfless, always giving of herself to anyone in need and witnessed to everyone that she could. She made sure her testimony showed through her actions and everyone around her knew she loved God. She instilled these values into her children and grandchildren as well. She was the one who held the family together after the passing of her own mother keeping up with family traditions. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving because it was the time when everyone would come together and just be happy to be with everyone. Sharlene always had a way of tuning into people's feelings and knew the exact things people needed to hear; she was guided by the Spirit knowing when she should speak from the heart. The final hours in her life she used this gift to contact her loved ones to tell them that she loved them. She impacted so many people through her love of Christ and her genuineness. No matter the challenges she faced she would always say "God will provide" or "God is in charge". Her children want everyone to know that no matter the circumstances and the shock behind her death, that she is no longer suffering from pain and that she is with Jesus watching over them; rooting for everyone just like she did while she was here.
Sharlene is survived by her 2 daughters, Tiffiny Stockard, Bethany Stockard; son, Zackery Marsh; niece, Jilissa Scott; 5 grandchildren, Kamrie Campbell, Adonis Stewart, Kenyoda Campbell, Lanya Stewart and Anthony Campbell Jr.; her 5 siblings, Sherry Jones, Christina (Mike) Dreyer, Gale Short II, Glen Short and Caryn Short. She is also survived by multiple nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gale Short Sr. and Edna Mae Harvey (Brown).
In accordance to Sharlene's wishes, a memorial service will take place on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, 440 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, Ohio, 43616. Memorial contributions may be directed to Edwards Road Baptist Church, 1050 Edwards Rd. Greenville, South Carolina, 29651 or Nightingales Harvest, 2820 W. Alexis Rd. Toledo, Ohio 43613.
We understand the current crisis situation, and we are very concerned for the health and benefit of all our friends and family. For your convenience Sharlene's memorial service will be live streamed at www.funeralstreamlive.com or www.toledosportsnetwork.com.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020