Sharley A. McLoughlin
Sharley A. McLoughlin, age 69, of Toledo, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on April 5, 2020, at Franciscan Care Center. Sharley was born April 25, 1950, to the late Jack and Charlotte (Huffman) Branum, in Prescott, AZ.
Sharley was a 1968 graduate of Devilbiss High School in Toledo and always had a passion for the beauty of nature, animals, gardening, cooking, and sports of all kinds. She especially enjoyed attending her grandchilden's sporting events and could be seen in the stands cheering them on. Shar never met a state park she didn't like, taking her girls on adventures all over the state including Hocking Hills State Park, and more locally Crane Creek, Maumee Bay, and the beautiful bird watching opportunities at Magee Marsh. She dreamed of one day visiting Yellowstone National Park. In addition, she was a wonderful cook and always planned delicious meals for her family to enjoy
She is survived by her daughters, Adrienne (James) Pilewski and Darcy (Thomas) Rose; step-daughters, Shanna (Nathan) Cook, and Barbara (Antoine) Josserand; her 5 grandchildren, Brandon and Bridgette Stirn; Anthony, Libbey, and Sophie Rose; her aunt, Sue (Donald) Bowman; cousins, Bradford (Teresa) Bowman, and Jennifer (Robert) Heintz; and very special longtime friends, Mike and Pat Lora.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks to Grace Hospice and the Franciscan Care Center for their compassion and professionalism during her final days. A special thanks to Sharley's nurses and aides: Crystal, Lisa, Tamika, Kim and Melita whose care allowed her to live at home for many months and whose presence at the end gave her a sense of calm and peace. We are forever grateful.
Visitation and Services for Sharley will be private due to the current environment surrounding the Coronavirus. Please continue to support Sharley's family during this difficult time by keeping the family in your prayers and thoughts.
Memorial contributions may be made to in Sharley's memory to The Toledo Humane Society or Toledo Botanical Gardens.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020