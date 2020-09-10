1/1
Sharol Lee Dapkus
1942 - 2020
Sharol Lee Dapkus

Sharol Lee Dapkus, 78, of Whitehouse, OH, passed away at home on September 5, 2020.

Sharol was born on February 14, 1942 to Anthony and Genevieve Jurski in Toledo, OH. She was a 1960 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Sharol became a Yooper in 1973 when she moved to the Upper Peninsula of MI. She retired from Kmart after 28 years of customer service.

Sharol was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family. Sharol loved music and danced her way through life. She enjoyed traveling and visited many different places around the world. Later in life, volunteering became a passion, especially her time with the Children's Choir of Northwest Ohio.

Sharol is survived by her children, Todd (Sylvia) Dapkus, Kimberly (Robert Warehime) Belonga, and Kirk Dapkus; grandchildren, Alex Dapkus, Ellie Dapkus, Ashley (Jack) Baker, Hayley Belonga, Alexander (Shelby) Belonga, and Christopher (Krissy) Belonga; great-grandchildren, Trinity Reider, Rylen, Greysen, Milo, and Penelope Belonga, and Lexi, Leigha, Tyler, and Laci Bradley; siblings, Sister Joan Jurski, Shirley Rouppas, and Ronald (Sue) Jurski, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father; mother; siblings, Roslyn Wilson, Diane Podgorski and Donald Jurski and niece, Denise Jurski.

The family will receive guests Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd Toledo (419-381-1900).

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Sharol's memory.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
