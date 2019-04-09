Sharon A. (O'Brien) Brummett



Sharon A. Brummett, age 82, of Rossford went to be with the Lord on Thursday April 4, 2019. Sharon was a 1954 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Sharon was very active at Good Shepherd Catholic Church and very supportive of her children and their activities. She was an auxiliary member of the Rossford Order of Eagles 2322. For many years she enjoyed golfing, bowling and watching Notre Dame football. She will always be remembered for her friendliness and loved being out with friends and family having a good time.



Surviving are her daughter, Kim (Harold) Dusseau; sons, Douglas (Jennifer) and Scott (Denise) Brummett; grandchildren, Troy (Roseanne) Brummett, Chelsea (Eric) Hoskinson, John and Jason Shelnick, Torey (Stephanie) Brummett, Tylor Brummett, Hunter and Conor Brummett; great-grandchildren, Mia, Carter, Preston and Brinley. Also many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.



Sharon was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Roy; her parents and her sister Joan "Mickey" Tifft.



To celebrate Sharon's life, friends are welcome to join the family at a Mass on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephens Catholic Church, Consaul St. Interment will be private. The family would like to thank St. Clare Commons of Perrysburg and Southern Care Hospice for the care provided over the last few months. They suggest that any contributions be made to Cardinal Stritch High School, St. Clare Commons, Southern Care Hospice or Toledo Humane Society.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019