Sharon A. Disher



Sharon A. Disher, age 75, of Point Place, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital. She was born to John and Kate Cizup in Toledo on June 15, 1944. Sharon loved to cook for her family and travel with her husband, John. She was also very involved with the Ottawa River Yacht Club for over 20 years. Sharon was a 51 year member of Outings Unlimited where recently she was the First Lady Skipper and held various other offices.



Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 38 years, John Disher; sons, Robert Mitchell and Richard Watson; grandchildren, Jennifer, Stephanie and Rickie; 3 great-grandchildren; step-daughters, Pam and Teresa; 3 step-grandchildren; 9 step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Jerry; many nieces, nephews and a host of dear friends from the Ottawa River Yacht Club. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Christine.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Ottawa River Yacht Club, a place Sharon absolutely loved, Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.



Sharon's family would like to thank the staff at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital - First Floor ICU for their tender love and care that they provided to Sharon and her family.



Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019