|
|
Sharon A. Grames
Sharon Ann Grames, born October 25, 1947 to Dale and Verna (Momber) Gardner of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday, December 23, 2019.
Sharon graduated from Whitney Vocational school in 1965. She met the love of her life William, and they married on October 29, 1966. She was an office manager for Dr. S. Amjad Hussain, and Dr. Ahmet Bayar for 18 years, retiring in May of 1998. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and cats.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, William; daughters, Sheila (David Huff) Grames, and Kelly (Mark) Mendoza; grand-child, Justyne (Brandon Resendez) Robertson; great-grandchild, Liliana Resendez; mother, Verna Momber; brother, Terry; sister, Marsha; and step-sister, Charlene. She was preceded in death by her father, Dale; and sisters Barbara, Linda and Joanne.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27 from 12:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019