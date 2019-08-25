Home

Sharon A. (Siwa) Snoderly


1957 - 2019
Sharon A. (Siwa) Snoderly Obituary
Sharon A. (Siwa) Snoderly

Sharon A. (Siwa) Snoderly, age 62, went to be with her Savior on Saturday, August 17, 2019 after a long battle with illness. Sharon was born in Toledo on March 9, 1957 to Virgil and Ursula (Kusz) Siwa. She was a 1975 graduate of Whitney High School.

Sharon is survived by her loving son, Shane; sisters, Judy Schoch, Kathy Roberts, Karen Adragna; along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, a brand new great-great nephew and many cousins. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Marilyn and brother-in-law, Bill Cessna; her brother-in-law, Dick Schoch and great nephew, Richie Schoch.

There will be no services at this time. Donations in memory of Sharon can be made to the .

Published in The Blade from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
