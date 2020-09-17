1/1
Sharon Ann Kuohn
1959 - 2020
Sharon Ann Kuohn

Sharon Ann Kuohn, 61, passed on peacefully at her home on September 11, 2020. She was born on March 25, 1959 in Detroit, Michigan to Leon and Delphine Hearndon. Sharon graduated from Anthony Wayne High School, class of 1977. She married the love of her life, Jeffery Kuohn on November 21, 1981 (even in the midst of a Michigan vs. Ohio State game).

Sharon was an avid fan of the Michigan Wolverines, the Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Tigers. She loved all sports, and anything Amish. Sharon adored the Wizard of Oz, and collected many trinkets.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Jeffery; daughter, Jessica; and son, Justin Kuohn; mother, Delphine Hearndon, siblings, Mark (Bonnie) Hearndon, and Dawn Hearndon. She leaves behind her grandpuppies, Newaygo, Axel (her baby), Waylon, Kemper and Fuji. She was preceded in death by her father, Leon Hearndon; and Walter and Coletta Kuohn.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Friday, September 18, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. The funeral ceremony will be held at Coyle on Saturday, September 19 at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Waterville. Masks and social distancing are required. Due to current conditions caused by the ongoing pandemic, we are offering a Live Stream of the service beginning at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday for those who wish to attend the service virtually, at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lucas County Canine Care and Control. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

Formal attire is not recommended. In fact, we ask that everyone wear something Michigan in honor of Sharon. If you don't have anything U of M, please wear the attire of your favorite team; she would rather see you all in jeans! We all know she was a good sport, and wearing anything football or hockey related will make her smile down on us all (even if you are an Ohio State fan).

GO BLUE!

GO RED WINGS!

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
