Sharon (Parrott) Bennett CrawfordSharon (Parrott) Bennett Crawford passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020 in Orlando, FL. Sharon was born in Wauseon, Ohio to Stanley and Agnes Parrott on July 12, 1941. The family later moved to Toledo, Ohio where she lived until moving to Florida in 1994 after her marriage to David Crawford. She remained in Orlando until her passing. Sharon attended DeVilbiss High School and graduated from there in 1959. Sharon also attended and graduated from the University of Toledo.Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, David and her mother and father, Stanley and Agnes Parrott. She is survived by her daughter, Kellie Davis (Houston Texas) and sister, Marilyn (Parrott) Bailey (Dan) of Vero Beach Florida. Sharon is also survived by many nieces and nephews.lnterment will be held at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery on July 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Condolences for Sharon's family may be expressed online at