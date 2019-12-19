Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Southern M. B. Church
1222 Indiana Avenue
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Southern M. B. Church
1222 Indiana Avenue
Toledo, OH
View Map
Sharon D. Okungbowa

Mrs. Sharon D. Okungbowa

Mrs. Okungbowa, 54, passed Monday, December 16, 2019, in her home. She was a 1983 graduate of the Lee Senior High School in Marianna, AR, obtained her Associate Degree from Owens Tech and worked as a counselor for the Epilepsy Center of Northwest Ohio, Inc. She is survived by husband, Benson Okungbowa; daughter, Uwaila J. Okungbowa; 4 sisters and 4 brothers. Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Southern M. B. Church, 1222 Indiana Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 12 noon Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Roger D. Carson, Jr., Pastor.

Published in The Blade on Dec. 19, 2019
