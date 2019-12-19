|
|
Mrs. Sharon D. Okungbowa
Mrs. Okungbowa, 54, passed Monday, December 16, 2019, in her home. She was a 1983 graduate of the Lee Senior High School in Marianna, AR, obtained her Associate Degree from Owens Tech and worked as a counselor for the Epilepsy Center of Northwest Ohio, Inc. She is survived by husband, Benson Okungbowa; daughter, Uwaila J. Okungbowa; 4 sisters and 4 brothers. Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Southern M. B. Church, 1222 Indiana Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 12 noon Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Roger D. Carson, Jr., Pastor.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 19, 2019