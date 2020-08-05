Sharon E. Patterson
01/14/1943 - 08/01/2020
Sharon E. Patterson, 77, of Maumee, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on January 14, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio, to Lawrence and Lucille (Seiling) Hoffman. After graduating from the Mercy School of Nursing in 1964, she would go on to marry her husband of 55 years, Raymond, at St. Rose Catholic Church on February 27, 1965.
In addition to being a founding member of the St. Joan of Arc parish and choir, along with volunteering for charity causes such as St. Vincent DePaul Society and South Toledo Kiwanis Club, Sharon also was an avid reader and fan of the Hallmark Channel and the Days of Our Lives soap opera. She enjoyed several cruises and playing cards with her close friends for 40 years. She loved traveling with her family across the country in their 24' trailer. Above all, Sharon was a passionate caregiver her whole life, through her roles as a nurse for 32 years at Mercy Hospital and 6 years for Dr. Mark Briel, and as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Sharon is survived by her children, Robin (Tim) Lindley, Renee (Stephen) Long, Raelyn (Michel) Calendine, Steven (Stephanie) Patterson, and Scott Patterson; sixteen grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and brother, Kenneth (Arlene) Hoffman. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends will be received Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, Witzler-Shank Chapel, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Praying the Rosary 7:00p.m. Thursday evening. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Parish, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, OH 43614. Burial will follow in St. Rose Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sharon's name to The St. Joan of Arc Choir or a charity of the donor's choice
