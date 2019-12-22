|
Sharon E. Rutter
Sharon "Shari" E. Rutter, age 67, of Maumee, OH peacefully passed away on December 20, 2019.
She was born to Norman and Margaret (Plasendahl) Morrow on March 17, 1952 and was a graduate of Start High School. Sharon spent her career working for Ultra Vision Communications and Bedford Hills Golf Club. She enjoyed golf, travel, bowling and especially reading.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her loving dog, Brandy and her cat, Joey. She is survived by her sister, Laurie (Bob) Moore; nieces and nephews, Christie (Nick) Lowe, David (Windy Brogan) Moore, Dawn Moore, Chuck (Jeni) Seeley; great-nieces and nephew, Cameron and Lauren Lowe, Amanda Fedor, Kayla, Kelsey and Kyrsten Seeley; brothers-in-law, Dave (Toni), Paul (Marsha) and John Moore; as well as the Moore nieces and nephews; caregiver, Sandy Stewart-Wiley and former husband, John Rutter.
A Memorial Service will be private. Memorials may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019