Sharon Fuzessy
Sharon Fuzessy, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Sharon died of a non-Covid related illness. Sharon, born in Toledo, had been a resident of Genesis Village in Toledo since 2017. Prior to her move to Genesis, Sharon lived in Pt Charlotte, Florida (Maple Leaf) where she was an avid golfer, amateur photographer, gardener, card player and loved entertaining her friends and family.
Sharon was preceded in death by her devoted husband, John Fuzessy. She leaves behind four loving children, Debbie (Schlegel) and Jim McCarthy, of Moss Beach, CA, Cindy Owen (Schlegel) and Albert Ruiz of Alta Loma, CA, Rick and Teri Schlegel of Alta Loma, CA; and her youngest, Frank Scott and his wife, Jamie Schlegel of Toledo. Sharon had eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren that she adored, along with several cousins and friends that meant the world to her.
Sharon worked at St Vincent's Hospital for 20 years before retiring to Florida. A golfer of 40 years she was one of few that had a hole in one, a moment she never forgot.
A big thank you to the nurses and aides at Northwest Ohio Hospice of Perrysburg, and too her many friends at Genesis Village.
In lieu of a memorial, Sharon requested that any gifts be made to one of her favorite charities: The Wounded Warrior Project
, The Salvation Army and/or Guide Dogs for the Blind.