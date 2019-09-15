Home

Sharon H. Velker


1930 - 2019
Sharon H. Velker Obituary
Sharon H. Velker

Sharon H. Velker, 89, of Temperance, MI, and formerly of Erie, MI, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Oasis at Monroe. Born, February 2, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Aloysius and Helen (Riopelle) Velker. Sharon was employed for 27 years at Crary Drugs in Temperance, MI, retiring in 1997.

She is survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no visitation or services. The family wishes to thank Oasis at Monroe and Heart to Heart Hospice. Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home. Temperance, MI.

Published in The Blade on Sept. 15, 2019
